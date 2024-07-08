Acharya Pramod Krishnam questions Rahul Gandhi's intentions in Manipur

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, asserting that he has lost relevance. Krishnam also questioned the purpose behind Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Manipur.

Speaking to IANS, Krishnam suggested that Rahul Gandhi should reflect inwardly instead of holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for his party's current state.

"It's positive that Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur, but the crucial question is his intent. If he visited to empathise with the people's hardships, that's commendable. However, if his visit aims at political advantage or to criticise the government unfairly, that's not appropriate," Krishnam remarked.

Acharya Krishnam also remarked that Rahul Gandhi should have visited the home of Kanhaiya Lal, whose throat was slit. "Rahul Gandhi should have also visited the families of those who lost their lives in the Delhi riots, the residence of Mohan Chandra Sharma who sacrificed his life-fighting terrorists, and Palghar, where Sadhus were brutally killed," Krishnam stated.

Acharya Pramod remarked: “During every election, Rahul Gandhi predicts the BJP's demise. However, the reality is that he has lost relevance. There must be reasons why the Congress, such an old party, finds itself in such a dire state. Rahul should therefore reflect on this.”

He added, “In the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, there will be no alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress. Both parties will contest separately, similar to what happened in 2022. They will engage in discussions but eventually announce their decision to go solo.”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated, "The Congress today focuses solely on defaming and opposing PM Modi. Ironically, the more they criticize PM Modi, the more affection the people of our country, indeed the people of the world, shower upon him. PM Modi isn't just a leader of our nation, but a global leader..."

Regarding the Hathras stampede incident, Krishnam expressed: "We're not demanding to hang Bhole Baba, but someone must take responsibility for the deaths of hundreds. Baba has a moral responsibility, and it's been a week without any response. Baba should face the media, the law, and the nation; his silence raises suspicions."

Krishnam also emphasised: "India is the sole country in the world that teaches the principle of universal brotherhood. It's the only country that upholds the teaching of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and Sanatan Dharma is the only religion that prays for the happiness of all with the mantra Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah."

