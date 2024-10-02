ACB raids Kota Divisional Commissioner’s office, residences

Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the office and residence of Rajasthan's senior IAS officer and Kota Divisional Commissioner, Rajendra Vijay on Wednesday morning after complaints of disproportionate assets came in against him.

Searches are being conducted at two premises in Kota and another in Jaipur.

At the same time, his ancestral house in Dausa has been sealed for now.

The ACB presented its investigation report and complaint in the court on Tuesday, on the basis of which the court ordered the search.

On Wednesday morning, the ACB started searching four premises belonging to Rajendra Vijay from around 6:30 A.M.

The operation’s monitoring is being done at the ACB headquarters.

The Kota Divisional Commissioner had in fact assumed charge on September 25. Now, his government residence and office are being searched.

Also, the ACB team has been present at Vijay's residence in Jaipur since the last five hours.

Rajendra Vijay is originally a resident of Dubbi village of Dausa district. When the team reached his house in Dubbi on Wednesday morning, there was a commotion in the village.

Deputy SP, Naval Meena, took action and sealed his house. No one was present at Vijay's ancestral house during the action.

Now, searches will be conducted after getting the instructions of higher officials, said ACB officials.

