ABVP holds nationwide stir against Kolkata doctor's rape and murder, demands Mamata's resignation

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a nationwide protest on Saturday, demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

In the protests held across the country, numerous students participated and expressed their outrage over the brutal crime against the woman doctor.

The ABVP on Saturday condemned the failure of Mamata Banerjee government in preventing vandalism at the government medical college and also demanded CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

ABVP National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said, during a protest at Banga Bhavan in Delhi: "The incident at R.G. Kar Medical College is heart-wrenching. It is essential to take significant steps to ensure that women are safe in their workplaces. Mamata Banerjee government has failed to provide security to women in West Bengal, and such incidents of atrocities against women are increasing. Mamata Banerjee must resign immediately."

ABVP National Secretary Shivangi Kharwal said: "The law and order situation in West Bengal has deteriorated. Mamata Banerjee wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh. The attempts to destroy evidence at the medical college and the police's silence indicate the government's apathy towards law and order. The government must ensure that workplaces are safe for women."

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe.

A team of CBI on Saturday reached the police barracks of the 4th battalion of Kolkata Police, where the sole arrested individual in the case Sanjay Ray used to stay.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also issued an ultimatum that if the premier investigative agency fails to complete the investigation in the ghastly rape and murder case by Sunday, the Trinamool Congress cadres will organise demonstrations in the national capital.

She also pointed fingers at opposition parties including the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Bharatiya Janata Party for ransacking of R.G. Kar Hospital's emergency department.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.