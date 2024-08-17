Salman-Bhagyashree starrer ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ to re-release in theatres

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) The movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ which marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the lead, is getting a re-release in theatres.

On Saturday, the makers of the film took to their Instagram and shared news about the film’s re-release on August 23 with their followers.

They wrote in the caption, “It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected @pvrpictures and @cinepolisindia theatres.”

The film also starred Bhagyashree, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde.

The film tells the story of two individuals and relates their journey from friendship to how they fall in love but later have to fight family differences to be together.

The film, which was released on December 29, 1989, saved the production house Rajshri Productions, which was on the verge of closing down.

It was made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, and emerged as a commercial blockbuster, grossing Rs 30 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s.

The casting of the lead actor was complex as several actors like Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Tijori, and Faraaz Khan auditioned for the role of Prem. Faraaz Khan, son of the actor Yusuf Khan who played the villainous Zebisko in ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, was almost finalised for the role, but he was replaced at the last minute due to health issues.

The role eventually went to Salman Khan and earned him commercial success. Salman went on to work with Rajshri Productions again in yet another blockbuster ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ until he was embroiled in the black buck hunting case straining his relationship with director Sooraj Barjatya.

However, the two later collaborated on ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’ in which Salman had dual roles.

