Abusive posts on Siddaramaiah & Mamata, FIR lodged in B’luru

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) Karnataka Cyber Crime police have registered an FIR against a person in connection with posting abusive messages on social media against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, police said on Thursday.



The accused was identified as Eshwarappa Muniyappa and the police have launched a hunt for him. The accused had also posted a series of abusive and objectionable posts on dignitaries.

He had also posted objectionable comments on Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar; Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar; Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge; and Minister for Home Dr. G. Parameshwara.

The police said the accused posted reply messages and shared the posts made by CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and made insulting comments on them.

The Whitefield Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police Station sleuths have lodged a complaint against him and launched a hunt. Further investigation is on.

--IAN

mka/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.