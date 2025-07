Absorbing teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released; Film to hit screens on September 12

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj's much-anticipated period drama, 'Kaantha', on Monday released an absorbing teaser of the film to mark the birthday of the film's lead actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Spirit Media, one of the production houses producing the film, took to X to release the Tamil and Telugu versions of the teaser.

It wrote, "Celebrate the golden age of silver screens with us. Watch the first teaser of @kaanthamovie, out now on YouTube. A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production. #Kaantha #DulquerSalmaan #RanaDaggubati #SpiritMedia #DQsWayfarerfilms #SelvamaniSelvaraj #Kaanthafilm #HBDDulquerSalmaan."

The teaser begins with an announcer stating that 'Saantha', the film being made by Modern Studios, will be Tamil cinema's first horror film. The teaser then shows the film getting made. Ayya (Samuthirakani) is the writer and director of the film and Dulquer Salmaan is the hero of the film. It is evident that both the director and the hero of the film are now at loggerheads with one another and are no longer on talking terms. While Ayya wants a scene in which a character called Chandran gets scared after seeing a spirit called Neeli to be shot first, Dulquer wants some other pleasant scene to be shot first.

The hero and the director are bitter enemies only now but there was a time when both of them loved and respected each other before turning foes. The teaser shows that Ayya is the one who trained and made Dulquer the hero he is today. However, all that is a thing of the past. While Ayya seeks to make the heroine the central character of the film, Dulquer continues to make changes. In the end, the teaser shows Dulquer changing the title of the film from 'Saantha' to 'Kaantha'.

The makers also made it clear that the film would hit screens on September 12 this year.

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' will look to transport the viewers to the soul of that era. It captures a moment in time when tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to stories both personal and profound.

Sources close to the unit say that the film, which has been anchored by powerful performances, is a richly textured story and has stunning visuals.

The much-anticipated period film, stars Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

