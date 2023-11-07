Abrar Qazi opens up on day 1 experience on ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ sets

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Abrar Qazi, who has joined the star cast of the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ shared how despite not shooting and spending much time with actress Mugdha Chaphekar, the latter had made things pleasant for him, along with other cast members of the set.

After a startling end to Abhi and Pragya’s chapter, the show unfurled with several twists, turns, and challenges in the lives of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha) that drove them away, making fans eager to witness their reunion.

However, it seems that in the upcoming episodes, the whole tale is going to turn on its head as the show fast-forwards twenty years and starts following the life of Poorvi (Rachi Sharma), Ranbir-Prachi’s beloved daughter, and her life partner Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi).

Being the new members of the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ family, Abrar, and Rachi were excited but nervous as well, on the first day of their shoot. However, it was Mugdha who made them feel comfortable and welcomed them with open arms in her family.

This eventually made the new pair feel very special.

Talking about the same, Abrar said: “I was a bit nervous before the first day of the shoot, as the whole cast has been part of the show for years now, the feeling was like a new kid in a new school, who has to make friends now for this fresh journey.”

“But I must say, everyone on the set was very nice, especially Mugdha, she welcomed me and Rachi very generously on the very first day of the shoot. She is so warm and kind, that soon after a couple of hours, I started feeling comfortable on set,” he added.

The actor added: “I hope the audience loves my character, as it has multiple layers, and love the chemistry between Rajvansh and Poorvi.”

While Mugdha’s sweet gesture helped Abrar get comfortable and warm up emotionally on the sets, it will be interesting to watch how Poorvi and Rajvansh's love story will unfold, and what will happen to Ranbir and Prachi after the leap of 20 years in the show.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

