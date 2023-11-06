ABP-CVoter Survey: Data shows anti-incumbency in all states except Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) An exclusive opinion conducted by CVoter for ABP News reveals strong undercurrents of anti-incumbency in all states, except Chhattisgarh.

The highest levels of anti incumbency can be seen in Telangana while the lowest levels have been found in Chhattisgarh.

Even in terms of performance rating of the chief minister, the highest levels of dissatisfaction have been seen in Telangana while the lowest levels are seen in Chhattisgarh.

In Telangana, while 29.3 per cent are very satisfied with the performance of the state government, 36.1 per cent are very dissatisfied. In the same state, while 30.6 per cent are very satisfied with the performance of Chief ,inister K. Chandrashekar Rao, 42.6 per cent are very dissatisfied.

In contrast, close to 4 out of 10 are very satisfied with the performance of the state government in Chhattisgarh, about one fourth are very dissatisfied.

Similarly, while about 48 per cent are very satisfied with the performance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, about 22 per cent are very dissatisfied.

Mizoram is the other state where voter dissatisfaction with both the state government and the chief minister is higher than satisfaction levels.

It maybe noted here that baring Chhattisgarh, all other incumbent governments have been projected to struggle to retain power in their states.

For instance, the exclusive CVoter poll projects a majority for the BJP in Rajasthan, for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and a very tight and close contest between the BRS and the Congress in Telangana.

A team of CVoter members interviewed about 63,000 registered voters in the five states. The margin of error is 3 per cent

