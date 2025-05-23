Abhishek Malik talks about his ‘chaiwala’ role during tapri date in ‘Jamai No. 1’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) TV actor Abhishek Malik, who is currently seen playing the lead role in the show, ‘Jamai No. 1,’ opened up about enacting a chaiwala during a fun tapri date sequence.

Calling it one of the most enjoyable scenes he has shot recently, he revealed that the quirky concept instantly excited him, as it offered a sweet and playful way for his character to express love. Speaking about the sequence, Abhishek shared, “This track was honestly one of the most fun sequences I've shot in a while. When I heard the concept, I was instantly excited — it was such a sweet and goofy way for my character to express love. I thought, if I'm going to be a chaiwala on screen, I might as well be one off-screen too! I had no clue how to make tea, but the crew was super helpful.”

“I learned quickly and decided to treat my on-screen family and the crew members on the set with a hot cup of chai — proper adrak, elaichi aur laung wali chai! I really wanted to give it that classic, cutting-chai tapri vibe. Though I still don't know if I got it right, everyone was super encouraging. It turned into this whole thing where we had a mini chai session between takes. Everyone was so sporting about it, even those who don't usually drink tea gave it a try. It just created such a warm, happy vibe on set. Moments like these remind me how much fun this job can be,” he added.

In the latest episode, Abhishek Malik slipped into the role of a humble chaiwala to impress his on-screen wife, Riddhi (played by Simaran Kaur). Embracing the charm of an old-school ‘tapri date,’ Neel surprised Riddhi by donning the teaseller’s avatar and serving her a warm cup of tea.

“Jamai No. 1” stars Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur in the lead roles along with Aarti Bhagat, Saniya Nagdev, Shruti Gholap, and Vora Dushyant as the supporting cast. Sonal Vengurlekar plays an antagonist in the show.

The family drama follows the journey of Neel, a young man from Nashik, who, despite being raised in a traditional environment by his father, a pujari, is determined to forge his own path and shape his own future.

The show airs every day on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.