Abhishek Kapoor: ‘Azaad’ is a testament to the transformative power of human-animal connections

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) As the makers of “Azaad” unveiled the trailer on Monday, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said that the film is a testament to the transformative power of human-animal connections.

The film introduces Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani with Ajay Devgn alongside Diana Penty and Mohit Malik. This action-packed adventure promises to immerse audiences in a completely new cinematic world, blending high-octane action, drama, and suspense.

Talking about the film, Abhishek, who helmed Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Rock On, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, said: "Azaad' is a long-held vision that has finally come to life, and I'm thrilled to share it with the world. This film is a testament to the transformative power of human-animal connections, and I firmly believe its universal themes will strike a chord with audiences of all ages.”

He heaped praise on the new talents.

“Our talented cast, led by the incomparable Ajay Devgn, has poured their hearts and souls into their performances, and the fresh perspectives brought by Aaman and Rasha have infused the story with a vibrant energy.”

Abhishek described 'Azaad' as a cinematic dream born from passion, dedication, and a clear vision.

He added: “I'm eager for audiences to experience the magic of this film on the big screen and be inspired by its timeless message.”

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani said that ‘Azaad’ is very special to her as it's her first project.

“I can't be more grateful to Abhishek sir for giving me this opportunity and believing in for me. This has been a beautiful and incredibly special journey altogether. I am really excited for the audience to see this!”

Further Aaman Devgan added, “I’m truly honored to be a part of Azaad. A big thank you to Abhishek sir for trusting me with this role. It’s a dream come true, and I’m excited for everyone to experience the film.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film promises an emotional tale about the unbreakable bond between humans and animals. The film is all set to race in cinemas from 17th January 2025.

