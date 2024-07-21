Abhishek Banerjee breaks silence, calls for continued struggle against anti-Bengal forces

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) Finally breaking his silence, Trinamool Congress’ General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee gave his message on the occasion of the party’s annual Martyr’s Day programme in Kolkata on Sunday calling for the continued movement against the anti-Bengal forces.

On June 12, just days after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared, Banerjee announced his decision for a “short hiatus” from political and organisational activities on medical grounds.

Since then he went into total “silent mode” and also was out of Kolkata reportedly for treatment purposes. Unlike previous years, this time he was also not visible during the preparatory processes for the mega annual event of the Martyr’s Day programme.

He also remained absent from his social media participation during the interim period. He returned to Kolkata a couple of days ago and continued to stay away from his regular political activities.

Finally, on Sunday morning, he broke his silence and posted a message on his official X-handle explaining the significance of Martyr’s Day.

“July 21st represents the courage and defiance against tyranny; a story of the people, by the people and for the people. On this #ShahidDibas, as we honor our martyrs, we pledge to relentlessly fight for the rights of the people. I deeply thank and honor the people of Bengal for showing the Bangla Birodhis, time and again, that Bengal will never bow or surrender under any circumstances. Jai Hind! Jai Bangla!”, the message posted on his official X handle read.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Banerjee not only got elected from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district for the third consecutive term but also won by a record margin of over seven lakh votes.

