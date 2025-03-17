Abhishek Bachchan lavishes praise on Remo D'Souza for his brave step

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recent release ‘Be Happy’, has lauded choreographer-director Remo D'Souza for taking a brave step of taking a departure from his regular style of storytelling with his new directorial. The actor said that he likes how the film harps on the message of hope.

The actor recently attended the Tashkent Film Festival in Uzbekistan. His film ‘Ghoomer’, in which the actor essayed the role of a cricket coach, was screened at the festival.

His latest release, Be Happy, has once again reaffirmed his stature as an actor with depth, finesse, and an instinct for emotionally resonant storytelling. His portrayal of Shiv, a single father navigating the highs and lows of life with his daughter, has been lauded for its warmth, humor, and heart-wrenching depth.

Abhishek shared, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I loved the dynamic between the family in entirety, especially Shiv and Dhara. I loved the fact that Remo wanted to tell a story which was so different from the films that he's made in the past”.

He further mentioned, “I loved the fact that he was wanting to do something emotional and new. I like the fact that it's in general, a very upbeat film with a serious story, but an upbeat film. I loved the fact that it had hope at the end of it. And I really liked the fact that Remo was also trying to show a father's contribution to his child's life. And I liked that aspect of it. I thought it was new and interesting”.

Beyond the festival, Abhishek was seen embracing Uzbek culture, engaging with fans, interacting with local media, and participating in cultural programs.

Last month, Abhishek celebrated his birthday at the match between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the Thane area of Mumbai at the ongoing edition of the Indian Street Premier League. Abhishek is the owner of Majhi Mumbai.

The actor was joined by his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan at the stadium. The victory was on Bachchan's team's side, and the actor also celebrated his birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at the stadium.

