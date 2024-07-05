Abhay Singh in two semis in Asian Doubles Squash Championships

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), July 5 (IANS) Talented Indian player Abhay Singh has stormed into two semifinals in the ongoing Asian Doubles Squash Championships here on Friday.

On Friday, Asian Games medallist Abhay moved into the mixed doubles last-four partnering the experienced Joshna Chinappa, and topped the men’s group stage with National champion Velavan Senthilkumar to inch closer to the business end of the competition.

India results:

Men's doubles: Abhay/Velavan bt Hafiz Zhafri/Duncan Lee (Mas) 11-3, 11-9; Abhay/Velavan bt Lau Tsz Kwan/Chung Yat Lung (HK) 11-8, 11-10.

Women double: Rathika/Pooja lost to Ainaa Amani/Chan Yiwen (Mas) 6-11, 2-11; Rathika/Pooja bt Lee Zi Fang / Gracia Chua Rui En (Sgp) 11-6,11-7.

Mixed doubles (Quarterfinals): Abhay/Joshna bt Syafiq Kamal/Aira Azman (Mas) 11-9, 11-6.

Group stage: Abhay/Joshna lost to Ong Sai Hung/Rachel Arnold (Mas) 7-11, 6-11.

