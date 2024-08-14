Abhay Deol to star alongside ‘Elvis’ actress Natasha Bassett in ‘Don’t You Be My Neighbor!’

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Indian actor Abhay Deol will be seen sharing screen space with “Elvis” actress Natasha Bassett in the upcoming indie romantic comedy titled “Don’t You Be My Neighbor!”.

The film will portray an unlikely connection between Jay essayed by Abhay and Emily played by Bassett, who have different perspectives on love and life.

As they work through their contrasting beliefs and life experiences, they are challenged to confront their preconceptions and open their hearts to unexpected possibilities, per the synopsis, reports deadline.com.

The film is directed by Harry Grewal and the script is penned by David Lambertson

“We are excited to bring this lighthearted and thought-provoking story to life. Abhay Deol and Natasha Bassett bring their immense talent and dedication to the lead roles, making them perfect for these characters,” Grewal said.

Grewal produces through his Grewal Films International banner alongside production partner Donna Grewal. Raman Palta and Payal Palta produce through their Palta Film Production label, and Jason Cherubini is the executive producer.

Producer Raman Palta added that the film would “resonate with audiences as it delves into the heartache of losing love and the joy of finding it again,” saying: “It’s a story that needs to be told, and we are thrilled to be working with such an exceptional team.”

Bassett was seen playing Dixie Locke, Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, in Baz Lurhmann’s “Elvis” and portrayed Britney Spears in the 2017 Lifetime movie, “Britney Ever After”.

Abhay’s breakthrough performance was in the comedy “Dev. D” in 2009. He was also seen in blockbusters such as “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Road Movie”.

In 2023, the actor was seen in the miniseries “Trial By Fire” from writers Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio about a pair of grieving parents fighting for justice after the real-life Uphaar cinema fire, which killed 59 people in Delhi back in 1997. Principal photography for the upcoming film is set to begin around Seattle next month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.