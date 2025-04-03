Abhay Deol sets out to explore the 'Unseen Goa' through Airbnb homestays

Panaji, April 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhay Deol revealed that he has been exploring Goa’s hidden gems, such as the lush forests, lesser-known beaches and unique local experiences, which have inspired my journey.

Abhay, who was present at the launch of 'Goa Unseen'—a digital guidebook, said, “Goa has always been a place of discovery for me, a sanctuary where creativity, nature, and community thrive. Over the years, I’ve been exploring its hidden gems - from lush forests and lesser-known beaches to unique local experiences - all of which have inspired my journey.” “Through 'Goa Unseen,' I’m excited to share this side of Goa and invite travelers to experience its true essence. With Airbnb, I hope you’ll find your own connection to Goa’s vibrant soul.”

The 'Goa Unseen'—a digital guidebook—was launched by Airbnb, in collaboration with the Goa Tourism Department. It takes travelers beyond the obvious, uncovering the very soul of the state through its hidden cultural treasures and heritage gems. The guidebook was launched in the presence of Shri Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia and Abhay.

Commenting on the Rediscover Goa 2.0 campaign & Goa Unseen guidebook, Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, said, Tourism is the backbone of Goa’s economy, and our focus on regenerative tourism ensures that its benefits reach local businesses, communities, and a new generation of entrepreneurs.”

“By encouraging homestays, particularly in rural Goa, and empowering women and youth, we are aligning with our Honorable Prime Minister’s vision of Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti.

He added, “Furthering our MoU with Airbnb on initiatives like the 'Goa Unseen' guidebook, we offer travelers an authentic Goan experience—one that extends beyond the popular hotspots and into the heart of our Goa Beyond Beaches. We are excited to partner with Airbnb once again and look forward to welcoming travelers from around the world to discover the true essence of Goa.”

The ‘Goa Unseen’ guidebook has been curated with insights from local experts who offer a fresh, authentic perspective of the state.

Contributors include culinary maestro Avinash Martins, food writer Nolan Mascarenhas, artist and content creator Siddharth Kerkar, GoaGetterr founder Garv Vohra, travel writer Insia Lacewalla, and TV host and content creator Scarlett Rose.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's country head for India and Southeast Asia, said, “Goa has always been a key destination for Airbnb in India, and through initiatives like ‘Rediscover Goa’ and the launch of ‘Goa Unseen,’ in partnership with the Goa Tourism Department, we are striving to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage, dynamic communities, and unique accommodations.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.