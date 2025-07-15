Aasif Khan assures his fans that he is on road to recovery after suffering heart attack

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Aasif Khan, who suffered a heart attack on Monday evening. However, the actor is now stable, and out of danger. He has assured his fans that he is on his road to recovery.

Aasif is known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega’ and ‘Human’.

On Tuesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and penned a note, notifying his fans that he is in a better condition.

He wrote, “Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalization. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better”.

He further mentioned, “I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts”.

Earlier, the actor was seen in the horror comedy "The Bhootnii", in which he shared the screen with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. He essayed the role of Nasir, a quirky villager, bringing a unique blend of humour and suspense to the film.

The actor had shared his experience of working with Sanjay on the film’s set. He also revealed an inspiring anecdote about Sanjay Dutt’s dedication to his craft.

He earlier said, “It was truly inspiring to see Sanjay sir’s passion for acting. Even after finishing his own scenes for the day, he would stick around to help us with cues. His presence brought a whole new energy to the set, and his kindness as an actor made it even more special to perform alongside him”.

The film also starred Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and Beyou Nick.

It was helmed by Siddhant Sachdev.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.