Aarya Babbar talks about his ‘menacing’ character post ‘Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah’ 12-year leap

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) As the show “Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah” took a 12-year leap, actor Aarya Babbar spoke about his character’s transformation in the show and added that he is still as menacing and power-hungry as ever.

Aarya said, “I’m really excited to bring this evolved version of Kalikant to the audience. The transition into a more sophisticated and authoritative avatar, complete with a Jodhpuri suit and a distinguished salt-pepper look, perfectly complements his journey into politics.”

“While his appearance has changed, his essence remains the same—he is still as menacing and power-hungry as ever. This shift adds new layers to his personality, making him even more intriguing, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store!”

One of the most striking transformations is that of Aarya’s Kalikant Thakur, who returns in a completely new avatar. His look has evolved dramatically, reflecting his growing stature and power. Now embracing a more sophisticated and contemporary appearance, he dons an elegant Jodhpuri suit, exuding authority and charisma.”

“His greying hair and beard signify the passage of time and his rise to the position of a minister. Yet, beneath this refined exterior, Kalikant remains the same ruthless and cunning antagonist at heart.”

“Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah” airs on Zee TV.

Aarya, who is the son of stars Raj and Nadira Babbar, started his film career with Raj Kanwar's Ab Ke Baras alongside Amrita Rao. He has worked with stalwarts like Mani Ratnam, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vikram Bhatt. Also, he appeared in films such as Yaar Annmulle, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Ready.

The 43-year-old actor has also acted in the Bengali film Paapi in 2012, opposite Prosanjit, Pooja Bharti and Sayantika. He was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8, where he managed to survive for 8 weeks and 56 days.

He penned his first novel in 2015. He has also written a comic book named Pushpak Viman.

