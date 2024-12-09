AAP's boat is sinking, says BJP's Sachdeva after Sisodia shifted from Patparganj seat

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Jangpura in Delhi polls, shifting him from the Patparganj seat, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said this shows that the AAP's boat is sinking.

The AAP on Monday released its second list of 20 candidates. Prominent candidates in the list are Manish Sisodia fielded from Jangpura, Dinesh Bhardwaj from Narela, Surender Pal Singh Bittu from Timarpur, Mukesh Goel from Adarsh Nagar, Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak from Mangolpuri and Pradeep Mittal from Rohini.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva said, "The list released by AAP today makes one thing clear: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party is sinking. If Manish Sisodia, the party's prominent face, has to change his seat like this, it sends a message to both AAP workers and the public that they have not served the people but have only exploited them."

Sachdeva further slammed AAP, stating that changing seats would not change the party’s image.

"Changing the seat will not change the face of AAP. This is a party that has looted Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal’s politics began with the promise to end corruption and nepotism, but now he is deep into both," he remarked.

He also took a dig at Sisodia and Kejriwal’s handling of Delhi's education system and alleged corruption in the AAP government.

"Manish Sisodia claims to be the father of the education revolution, but Kejriwal has taken the party from 'Pathshala to Madhushala' (school to tavern)" Sachdeva added.

On the issue of pollution, the BJP leader criticised the Delhi government's handling of air quality.

"AAP has never been serious about pollution. Delhi faces air pollution year-round, but the government only makes statements. More than Rs 42 crore were allocated to clean Delhi’s air, but nothing was done. This government is involved in scams and has failed to act," he concluded.

