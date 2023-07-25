AAP stages protest in B’luru against Manipur violence

Bengaluru, July 25 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged a protest at the Freedom Park here against the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Party State Organizing Secretary B.T. Naganna, who participated in the protest meeting organised by the Aam Aadmi Party's women's wing, demanded resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to reign in the situation in Manipur.

Speaking to the reporters, she stated instead of suppressing the class conflicts in the strife-torn state, the Centre is encouraging violence for the sake of vote bank politics. Even though the Home Minister was on a five-day visit to the state, the violence could not be brought to an end.

Two months ago, the miscreants who stripped, raped and paraded women, are yet to punished.

"The Centre's strategy to cover up the incident is shameful. Suspending our party's MP Sanjay Singh for the entire term without discussing it in both the Houses of Parliament was an 'anti-democratic' and 'anti-constitutional' move. Today, world guru Narendra Modi, who has put India to shame in front of the world, should immediately apologise to the people of the nation and resign," Naganna demanded.

President of the Women's Unit, Kushala Swamy said that women are not safe in the country. The BJP central government, which is protecting the despicable people who sexually assaulted women, needs to be removed from the country.

"If you look at the support that MP Brij Bhushan got in the recent rape accusation by a wrestler, it is a tragedy that the central government, which is only protecting the corrupt, is now engaged in protecting the rapists as well.

"The true colours of the BJP which pretend to worship Mother India and protect the culture are exposed now. The people of the country will teach them a proper lesson in the coming days", she said.

Senior party leader Vijay Sharma, media spokesperson Usha Mohan, Prakash Nadungadi, Sushma Veera, Hariharan, Gopal, Mahadevaswamy, Farid, Feroze Khan, Jyotish Kumar, Maria, Mahalakshmi, Suhasini Paniraj, Pushpa Keshav and many other women leaders and activists participated in the protest.

