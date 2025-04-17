AAP Punjab chief slams Congress leader Bajwa for threatening state's peace

Chandigarh, April 17 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit president Aman Arora on Thursday slammed Congress legislator and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa for making "reckless" statements that threaten Punjab's peace and align with the agenda of the state's adversaries.

He called out the Congress and the BJP for their "failure" to clarify their positions on these "provocative" remarks, particularly those endorsed by controversial figures like designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Arora told the media here that certain political leaders, desperate to revive their fading political relevance, are resorting to reckless and dangerous statements.

"These politicians, instead of addressing the real issues of the people, are engaging in baseless rhetoric to further their political agendas," he said.

He pointed out that such actions not only undermine the state's security but also create fear and panic among the people.

Arora criticised Bajwa for his statements regarding grenades allegedly entering Punjab, which he had earlier claimed in a media interview.

Bajwa had linked these claims to intelligence reports, asserting that his sources were credible, though he later admitted that his information had come from a newspaper report.

"If Bajwa had simply acknowledged that his source was a news article, the situation would have ended there. Instead, he chose to make sensational claims and spread fear," said Arora.

He expressed disappointment that Bajwa, despite being a seasoned politician, failed to act responsibly and undermined public trust in state institutions. "Bajwa’s comments have fueled fear and confusion," he said.

He also highlighted the High Court's direction for Bajwa to cooperate with the Punjab Police and refrain from making further inflammatory statements.

Arora also condemned the fact that extremist elements such as Pannun had used Bajwa's comments to justify their anti-national rhetoric.

He pointed out that Pannun, who had previously threatened to destroy statues of B.R. Ambedkar in Punjab, had now echoed Bajwa's claims.

"When leaders like Bajwa make such statements, it emboldens anti-national forces like Pannun, who then use the opportunity to further their divisive agenda," Arora said.

He issued a challenge to both the Congress and the BJP, demanding that they clarify their positions on the issue.

"The Congress must answer whether they stand with Bajwa's dangerous remarks and the support shown by Gurpatwant Pannun. The BJP must take action against those who are actively working against the peace and stability of the country," the AAP leader added.

