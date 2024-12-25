‘AAP in power for 11 years, BJP since 2014,’ Congress slams both govts for ‘betraying’ Delhiites

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Congress leader Ajay Maken lambasted both AAP dispensation in Delhi and BJP government at the Centre on Wednesday, accusing them of first ensnaring the Delhi residents with fake promises and then betraying them on multiple occasions, despite being at the helm for more than a decade.

In a press briefing by Delhi Cong chief Devendra Yadav and RS MP Ajay Maken, the Congress party released ‘white paper’ against the misdeeds and misgovernance of AAP government in Delhi and BJP at Centre.

Hitting out at Centre and Delhi govt over the plight of city residents, Maken said, “Aam Aadmi Party is in power in Delhi for the last 11 years and BJP is in power at the Centre since 2014. The people of Delhi elected both these governments with great expectations but they got only betrayal with false promises all these years.”

He also brought attention to the developmental works during 15 years of Congress government in Delhi and how the city saw wide-scale transformation in that period.

“Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years. During that time, Delhi created new dimensions. Be it development or social sector, our government worked for every section including the poor, women, youth. In those years a strong foundation was laid to make Delhi a world class city,” Congress leader pointed out.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken also informed reporters about a foreword 'Once in a while, betrayal every time', that he wrote on the 'white paper'.

Pointing to the ongoing feud between Centre and Delhi, he said that the two governments keep on pinning blame on each other and it is the people of Delhi who find themselves at the receiving end over their face-off.

“These two governments have turned Delhi into a market of hatred in the past several years,” he alleged.

The Congress delegation also mocked Arvind Kejriwal’s semblance of ‘aam aadmi’ and hurled pointed questions over his sheeshmahal abode.

“He keeps a Rs 2 pen in his pocket, has named his party Aam Aadmi but lives in a glass palace like a king,” Maken remarked satirically.

“Today, the elderly in Delhi face problems in getting pension. It is also surprising that in 10 years, Rs 1,780 crore of pension for the elderly lapsed, which the Delhi government could not spend due to dispute with the Centre,” Cong leader pointed out.

