AAP passes resolution to hike councillor allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 25K per meeting; BJP hits back

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) A fresh political row has been triggered in the national capital after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday passed a resolution to raise MCD councillor's allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 25,000 per meeting, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition BJP.

The MCD councillors will now receive Rs 25,000 per session as meeting allowance, a considerable rise from the present allowance of Rs 300 a session.

However, the councillors will not receive more than Rs 1 lakh per month as allowance. The proposal, passed by the MCD Council, will now be forwarded to the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) before seeking approval from the Central government. It remains to be seen if the Centre gives its nod.

Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned AAP for bringing such a resolution, terming it a Black Day in the history of MCD.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the party strongly condemns Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allowing his party members to bring and approve a resolution in the MCD house meeting to raise councilor's meeting allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 25,000 per meeting.

