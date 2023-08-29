AAP not quitting INDIA alliance, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said that AAP is not quitting the INDIA alliance as there is no reason for the party to withdraw from the alliance.

When asked about the rumors surrounding AAP's stance on leaving the INDIA alliance, Bhardwaj said that they would remain part of the alliance.

"Why would we quit? We will continue," Bhardwaj told IANS.

Earlier, there were reports that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak had mentioned AAP's plans to contest elections in Bihar. However, when contacted, Pathak's office dismissed the claims as rumors, clarifying that Sandeep has not made any such statements about contesting elections in Bihar.

So far, two meetings of the opposition-led INDIA alliance have taken place. During the second meeting, UPA officially named the alliance as 'INDIA.'

The third alliance meeting is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 31.

AAP has confirmed its participation in this upcoming meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.