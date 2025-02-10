AAP MP expresses concern over drone intrusions from Pakistan into Punjab

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Monday highlighted the grave issue of drone intrusions from Pakistan into Punjab.

Raising this under Zero Hour, Pathak emphasised the direct connection of this issue with national security and the “everyday lives of residents in border areas”.

He pointed out that Punjab shares a 550-km-long border with Pakistan, making it highly susceptible to cross-border drone activities. He revealed alarming statistics, stating the number of drones entering Indian territory has seen a significant increase over the years.

“In 2020, around 50 drones were detected, and this number has steadily risen each year. By 2024, approximately 300-350 drones were observed entering Indian territory from Pakistan,” he said.

The MP expressed concern over the limited success in neutralising the drones.

“Security forces are able to neutralise only a small percentage of these drones, meaning the majority land in India, deliver their payloads, and fly back undetected. This is a serious issue and highlights the need for immediate action,” Pathak said.

He underscored the strategic implications of these drone intrusions, stating they are not just limited to smuggling drugs but also include the transport of arms and equipment for potential terrorist activities.

“Pakistan is using these drones as part of a proxy war. If this continues unchecked, it could pose a significant threat to national security and the lives of those living in border areas,” he added.

Pathak highlighted the technological advantage Pakistan is gaining through the import of drones from countries like China and Turkey, while India lags in developing advanced anti-drone technology.

“Our country must urgently acquire advanced anti-drone technology to effectively counter this threat. Additionally, training the first line of defence is equally important,” he said.

Drawing attention to the hardships faced by residents in border villages, Pathak explained how the arrival of drones often results in entire villages being sealed and every house being searched for security reasons.

He urged the government to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drone intrusions and implement practical solutions to address this challenge.

Pathak further recommended the use of modern, low-altitude technologies and strategic equipment to neutralise drones and strengthen national security.

“The government must act swiftly to address this issue, particularly in border areas like Amritsar and Tarn Taran, where the impact is most severe,” he added.

