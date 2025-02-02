AAP MLA Somnath Bharti involved in Delhi land scam: BJP MP Sambit Patra

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly election, BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Sunday accused former minister and AAP’s Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti and his ‘proxy’ of involvement in a land scam in Jaitpur area of south-east Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said a land owner’s plot was encroached on by Bharti and his proxy by allegedly using forged documents to dispossess the original owner.

Presenting a sting audio clip, Patra said Bharti is purportedly heard telling a police investigating officer to tear the “seizure memo” in the case and bury the matter, filed by the original owner, by accepting the bribe.

He also accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his party of indulging in malpractices of bogus voting, double voting and illegal inking of voters’ fingers in exchange for money.

“The AAP has indulged in corruption in all departments. The voters of Delhi are going to apply black ink on the face of scamsters,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly named the ruling party in Delhi as AAP-da -- a party whose biggest ‘sampada’ (asset) is corruption.

“Whether it’s related to the liquor, excise, or policy decisions, which involved the largest corruption in India, or the Delhi Jal Board, where nearly Rs 29,000 crores were embezzled, or the Rs 4,500 crore DTC bus scam, Rs 1,300 crore school classroom scam, the AAP is synonymous with corruption,” he said.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s attack on BJP leaders earlier in the day, he said, "The election atmosphere in Delhi is heating up, and naturally, Kejriwal’s frustration is becoming evident. The way Kejriwal is using foul language, it is clear that he is staring at a big defeat in the election.”

“The PM and Home Minister of a country which conducts surgical strikes are powerful and respected people. Anyone who uses abusive language against them must be doing so in desperation and out of fear of losing the election,” Patra said.

He also hit out at Kejriwal for misleading slum dwellers by spreading lies that the BJP will pull down their shanties.

PM Modi has guaranteed that their huts cannot be touched by anyone as he will protect them and give pucca house in exchange.

The AAP has been rightly named by PM Modi as 'AAPda' because it is a party formed to loot, said Patra.

