AAP makes Aman Arora party's Punjab unit chief

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (IANS) Two-time Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Aman Arora was on Friday named as the party's Punjab unit chief, replacing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The announcement of Arora's elevation as the state party chief was made by Bhagwant Mann, who had been holding the position since January 2019.

The elevation of the New and Renewable Energy Minister, a prominent party's Hindu face, as the party president was taken at a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Delhi.

Bhagwant Mann had recently expressed his desire to step down as the party president, citing his preoccupation with his duties as the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the party appointed Budh Ram to work along with Bhagwant Mann as a "working president", but that experiment did not work.

Being a prominent Hindu face, Arora's appointment as the AAP state chief was seen as the party's move to woo Hindu voters.

During campaigning for the bypoll to four Assembly seats, CM Mann had announced his intention to step down from the post of state president, explaining the need of a full-time leader who can focus solely on party matters.

Having served as AAP's state president for over seven years, Bhagwant Mann stressed the importance of opening up opportunities for others.

"As Chief Minister, I manage over a dozen departments which is a significant responsibility, while also dedicating myself fully to my duties as state president. With a full-time appointment, we can strengthen our organisational structure and allow each leader to focus on their role effectively," CM Mann was quoted as saying.

"Moreover, there are many capable leaders in the party, who should also get an opportunity (to work as president)," he had said, adding that he would talk to the party's high command to appoint a full-time president.

