AAP led MCD launches cleanliness drive in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) AAP led MCD has launched a mega cleanliness campaign in the national capital on Saturday.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said: “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a mega cleanliness campaign has been started in all 250 wards of Delhi. A garbage-free Delhi will soon become a reality. Now is the time for us to set an example for the coming years. All 'AAP' councilors, legislators, and MCD sanitation workers have come together to start a significant cleanliness campaign from today.”

Kejriwal congratulated and wished luck on the initiation of the Mega Cleaning Campaign by the MCD.

“Now, Delhi will be absolutely clean. I have full hope that this campaign will undoubtedly be successful, and our Delhi will become clean and tidy,” he said in his tweet.

MCD in-charge and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak stated that 3,000 teams have been formed for the campaign across Delhi.

A team has been established for monitoring over 50 lanes in Delhi. They will inspect the lanes in the morning and file complaints immediately if they find litter in the lanes, so that immediate action can be taken.

“This is not a movement for the photo shoot, this, is a movement for cleaning Delhi. We have proper planning for this, this campaign is not for a day or two, it will run for 365 days continuously. To make this happen we have created 3000 teams, a team per 30-40 lanes to look for remains. Teams will monitor each locality and click photos of the remains if there are any and then they will upload it on the MCD App '311' and MCD officials will resolve the issue immediately,” Pathak added.

