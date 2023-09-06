AAP launches volunteer campaign in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national secretary Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday launched a volunteer meeting campaign in Punjab from here.

Pathak said the party would reach every volunteer. Meetings will be held with volunteers by visiting every village and ward in which suggestions will be taken from them for the elections to be held in the next few months.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party is the only party which does not voluntarily announce candidates for any election. The party takes suggestions from each volunteer and candidates are selected keeping their suggestions in mind.

He said AAP is fully prepared for all upcoming elections in Punjab, be it block committee, zila parishad, municipal corporation or Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

He said the party's performance in the assembly elections 2022 will be even better in the coming elections.

Pathak said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the last one and a half years has been done works which the previous governments could not do during their 70 years of rule.

He also announced expansion of the party in the state. He said in the coming days volunteers working at the grassroots would be given posts on the basis of merit.

