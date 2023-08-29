AAP expresses dismay over sexual assault of 2 boys by classmates 

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday expressed its dismay over a "distressing" incident in which two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by classmates during a school-organised summer camp in the national capital.

The incident, which reportedly took place in April, has prompted the AAP to call for a thorough investigation.

An inquiry committee has been established to probe the matter, and AAP emphasised the importance of allowing the due course of law to take place.

"If any teachers or staff were aware of this issue and did not report it to higher authorities, stringent action will be taken against them," the Delhi-ruling party announced in a statement.

The party also assured the public that the Delhi government is committed to taking swift and stringent action on the matter.

"Our goal is to establish a high standard of education that includes character development among students. These culpable deeds will not be tolerated and will be addressed with due severity," the AAP said.

All the accused in this case are minors. The alleged perpetrators, consisting of five to six classmates, were produced before a child welfare committee.

The incident has sparked concern and demands for accountability.

