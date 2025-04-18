AAP-Congress 'reviving terrorism' in Punjab: BJP leader Chugh

Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday strongly attacked the AAP-led Punjab government for pushing the state back into the "dark days of terrorism" through its "dangerous collusion" with the Congress.

In a scathing statement, Chugh said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has completely "failed" to uphold national interests and is "deliberately fostering an atmosphere of terror in Punjab".

He accused both AAP and the Congress of working hand-in-glove to destabilise peace and security in the state.

Chugh added that the Mann government is now trying to "stifle voices of dissent, a dangerous signal in a state already crippled by lawlessness".

"People in Punjab are living in fear. The sense of insecurity is growing with each passing day under this failed regime," he said in a statement.

He further stated that instead of taking accountability for nearly two dozen grenade blasts, the Mann government is shamefully attempting to divert attention by blaming the opposition.

"First, police stations were attacked. Then, Hindu religious sites were targeted. And now, even political leaders are being threatened by anti-national forces. What more evidence is needed to prove the collapse of law and order in Punjab?" Chugh asked.

Taking direct aim at the Mann government, Chugh said, "Why are anti-national elements having a free run in Punjab? Is this silence and inaction a sign of complicity or incompetence? It appears the AAP government is in league with disruptive forces to push Punjab back into the shadows of its dark past."

Notably, a war of words is going on between the Mann government and the Congress after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa purportedly told a TV channel that 50 bombs sneaked into the state, out of which 18 exploded and 32 are still there.

After that, the Mohali Police filed an FIR against Bajwa, alleging that he provided misleading information to disturb peace.

On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the Punjab government not to take "coercive" action against Bajwa till April 22.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mann warned the leaders of opposition parties to refrain from indulging in "politics of threat and terror", as people will never tolerate their "divisive" and "mischievous" attitude.

