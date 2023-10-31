AAP condemns summons to Arvind Kejriwal by ED

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The AAP on Tuesday strongly condemned the Enforcement Directorate's summons to its national Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

AAP's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member, Sandeep Pathak hit out the BJP, stating that their intentions are evident in their actions, which are aimed at trapping Kejriwal as their concerted efforts to defeat the AAP in Delhi elections, Punjab, and the MCD elections failed.

When the AAP expanded its presence in Gujarat, the BJP realised that legally stopping Kejriwal was difficult, he said, claiming that they turned to a scheme to arrest prominent AAP leaders under false charges, initially arresting figures like Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh.

With the party growing stronger, the BJP's focus shifted to its main objective: stopping and eliminating Arvind Kejriwal, Pathak claimed. He asserted that this is a political battle the BJP cannot openly engage in, leading them to misuse agencies like the ED and CBI. He further claimed that the investigating agencies take orders from the BJP's headquarters, which is detrimental to the country's institutions.

Pathak said that the AAP sees this as a move by the Modi government to deprive Delhi's people of their rights and an attempt to centralise power. He reiterated that in a democracy, the people are supreme and that the people will ultimately make the decision while expressing confidence in Kejriwal's commitment to truth and the belief that truth will prevail in the end.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.