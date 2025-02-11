AAP asks Punjab BJP chief Jakhar to focus on his own problems

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (IANS) Punjab AAP spokesperson Neel Garg on Tuesday asked state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to focus on his own problems rather than worrying about Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Responding to Jakhar's statement about Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back sharply. “Someone whose own future is uncertain should not be concerned about others.” Garg stated that Jakhar’s situation is like “Na Ghar Da, Na Ghat Da”.

“No one in the BJP is paying attention to him. He is not even invited to party meetings, which is why he has become so restless.”

Earlier Jakhar had resigned from the position of BJP state President, which was accepted, then he had to beg the BJP leadership to cancel the resignation.

Garg said CM Mann is continuously working for the development of Punjab and taking bold decisions. “He is the most powerful and popular Chief Minister of Punjab. Therefore, Jakhar should not worry about Bhagwant Mann, but rather focus on his own position in his party.”

Garg further stated that “no matter what Jakhar does, his dream of becoming Chief Minister will never be fulfilled. His dream was not realised in the Congress, and it won’t be realised in the BJP either. He will never become the Chief Minister of Punjab, no matter which party he joins”.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week ended the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 12-year rule in Delhi, Opposition parties adopted an aggressive momentum to crumble its last “fortress” in Punjab that will go to the polls in 2027.

Responding to the party’s victory in Delhi with several AAP heavyweights, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj losing, BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying “it’s his turn to pack the bags”.

“Today the whole country is celebrating the victory of Delhi’s BJP workers... When the BJP comes to power in Punjab, no one will have to sell their house, property, or land to go abroad. Everyone will get work here. This is Narendra Modi's vision,” he said.

Congratulating the BJP for its victory in Delhi, Jakhar wrote on X, “Congratulations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah-ji, National President JP Nadda-ji, and all BJP workers for making Delhi AAP-free under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji. Their hard work has led to the lotus blooming in Delhi after 27 years.”

