AAP accuses BJP of using ED raids as intimidation tactics

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids as a tool to intimidate its leaders and create fear within the party.

The ED raid at Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house, which took place just two days after the agency sent a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has intensified this claim.

At a press conference held on Friday, senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi detailed what the party perceives as the BJP's fear of AAP.

Atishi said: "When the ED summoned CM Arvind Kejriwal, I had already predicted that this was just the beginning, and more AAP leaders would be summoned soon. Their homes would be raided, and AAP MLAs, MPs, and ministers would be arrested because the BJP fears the Aam Aadmi Party and CM Kejriwal."

On the 20-hour-long ED raid at Anand's residence, which was related to a 19-year-old case, Atishi said the case had been dormant for 19 years, but it was suddenly reopened amid the BJP's focus on AAP.

Anand, whose house was raided, said: "This is merely a way to cause distress. We are a party that follows the path of truth and practices politics of work. We are not afraid of CBI or ED. Rather, we will stand with our leader Arvind Kejriwal and work for the people of Delhi."

