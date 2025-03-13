Aamir sings the romantic number 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main' for this ladylove Gauri

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Aamir Khan left everyone pleasantly surprised as he introduced his new lady love, Gauri to the media. Addressing the press, Mr Perfectionist also adorably sang the "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main" song from "Kabhi Kabhi" for her.

Aamir further disclosed that he has been friends with Gauri for more than two decades. He added that despite knowing each other for a long time, they fell in love only a year ago.

The latest love interest of Aamir is believed to be the mother of 2 twin kids. However, when questioned about the marriage plans, Mr Perfectionist refrained from commenting.

More details about this mystery woman will be revealed in time.

Meanwhile, on a rare occasion, superstars, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman were seen together under one roof to mark Aamir's 60th birthday with a special Iftaar party. Although Salman was dressed in breezy attire, the netizens noticed that SRK was hiding his face in the hoodie.

Aamir accompanied King Khan to his car as they were surrounded by heavy security. It is not every day that the three superstars come together.

Before this, the three Khans were seen together during the star-studded screening for Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer "Loveyapa".

Talking about Aamir's love life, he initially tied the knot with Reena Dutta back in 1986. The couple had two children, Ira and Junaid. However, they got separated in 2002.

After that, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. The duo are parents to a son named Azad Rao Khan. They also parted ways in 2021.

Work-wise, Aamir is gearing up for the release of his next, "Sitaare Zameen Par". Made under the direction of R. S. Prasanna, the film is a sequel to his 2007 much-acclaimed outing, "Taare Zameen Par".

The project further stars Genelia Deshmukh as the lead.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.