Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are all praise for 'Snow White' director Marc Webb

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) As Disney's highly anticipated "Snow White" live-action remake nears its release, stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot showed their appreciation for director Marc Webb for his vision in the musical fantasy.

Gadot shared, “Marc is so talented. He had a clear vision from day one and knew how he wanted to tell this story. The fact that he started as a music video director helped the production become a fully realized musical production. He was wonderful to work with… as an actor, he gives you a lot of freedom. And at the same time, he has his own space, his own range where he has already envisioned everything in his head, and he makes it very easy for us to get there.”

Zegler echoed the sentiment, saying, “Marc is one hell of a director. I’m so honored that he took on this project and honored that he let me come along with him on this journey.”

Additionally, producer Russell LeBoff also lauded Webb. He stated, “For every single take, Marc was right there with the actors. He loves to be out there going back and forth with everybody. When we do the big dance warm-ups, he’s actually doing the dances and jumping up and down.”

Apart from Zegler as Snow White, and Gadot as the Evil Queen, the movie will also feature Emilia Faucher as young Snow White, Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Dujonna Gift as Maple, Colin Michael Carmichael as Farno, George Appleby as Quigg, Samuel Baxter as Scythe, Jimmy Johnston as Finch, Idriss Kargbo as Bingley, Jaih Betote as Norwich, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, and Hadley Fraser and Lorena Andrea as Snow White's parents.

"Snow White" will be released in India on March 21, 2025.

The project premiered at Alcázar of Segovia in Spain on March 12, 2025.

