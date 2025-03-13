Class 12 students who miss Hindi exams due to Holi to get another chance: CBSE

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced on Thursday that students who fail to appear for Class 12 examinations in Hindi, slated for March 15, would get another opportunity to appear in a special exam, at a later date.

"It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of the country, in few places, celebrations would spill over to March 15," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"In view of the constraints that some students may face, it has been decided that, while the Examination would be held on 15.03.2025, those students who find it difficult to appear in the same may decide not to appear on that day, i.e., 15.03.2025," the CBSE's notice said.

"…such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the Board, whereby a special examination is conducted for students participating in National or International level sports events," it added.

Notably, the special examination is conducted after the regular exams, typically for sports students.

The Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) exam is scheduled for March 15.

The CBSE's Class 10 and 12 board examinations commenced on February 15. Over 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad are appearing in the examinations.

Earlier, the CBSE had proposed two board examinations for class 10 students, from the new academic year. Under the new proposed model, there is no alteration in the examination structure, but students get a second chance to enhance their scores.

Students can choose to take the second exam in any number of subjects they wish.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.