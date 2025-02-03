Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) As Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming movie ‘Loveyapa’ gears up for its release, Bollywood superstar and Junaid’s father Aamir Khan is set to host a special screening of the film for the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his family. The film has kept the audience hooked with its trailer and trending songs.

Aamir Khan to host special ‘Loveyapa’ screening for Sachin Tendulkar, his family

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) As Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming movie ‘Loveyapa’ gears up for its release, Bollywood superstar and Junaid’s father Aamir Khan is set to host a special screening of the film for the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his family. The film has kept the audience hooked with its trailer and trending songs.

This is indeed going to be a moment to relish—watching Aamir Khan enjoy the film alongside the cricketing legend.

The cast of ‘Loveyapa’ is leaving no stone unturned in taking the film across the nation. The cast has visited Bigg Boss and the reality singing show ‘Indian Idol’ and also traveled to Pune and Lucknow for promotions.

‘Loveyapa’ is set in the realm of modern romance, and offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. The film is set to release on February 7, 2025.

‘Loveyapa’ is the second film for both Junaid and Khushi, who made their debut with Netflix movies ‘Maharaj’ and ‘The Archies’.

‘Maharaj’ was based on journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. Having studied at the Elphinstone College in Mumbai, Karsandas Mulji, played by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son - Junaid in the film, was a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji. He was a member of the Gujarati Gnanprasarak Mandalli (Gujarati Society for the Spread of Knowledge), and was a friend of prominent Gujarati reformists such as poet Narmad and educationist Mahipatram Neelkanth.

Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, female education, excessive spending in pompous marriages, indecent songs sung during marriages, the funeral ritual of chest beating, and he stood up for the oppressed, calling for a social reform. Many of the evil practices in the society got abolished because of Mulji, who like his mentor believed in effective functioning of the society by weeding out its evils.

He wrote many notable articles. However, it was the article titled ‘Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato’ (The Primitive Religion of the Hindus and the Present Heterodox Opinions) published by him on September 21, 1890 in ‘Satyaprakash’. The article criticised Vaishnava Archaryas (Hindu religious leaders) for their behaviour. The article resulted in the Maharaj Libel Case in 1862 on which the Netflix film is based.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Junaid Khan also has an upcoming film with Sai Pallavi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.