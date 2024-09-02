Aakkash Ahuja: 'Badall Pe Paon Hain' highlights importance of girl empowerment

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Aakkash Ahuja, who plays the lead in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' shared that the show is very relevant to what is happening in the country today.

He says that it can inspire real change in society regarding girls' education and empowerment.

Aakkash said: "The show highlights the importance of education and empowerment for girls, which is crucial in today’s world. By showing Bani’s journey and the challenges she faces, we hope to inspire viewers to support and encourage girls to pursue their dreams and break free from societal limitations."

Talking about his character, he further said: "My character is a strong supporter of Bani’s ambitions. He believes in her potential and is always there to guide and encourage her. Whether she faces challenges or doubts, he’s by her side, helping her push forward, which is key to the show’s message of empowerment. I am like this in real life as well. I am very supportive of women doing everything and reaching for the sky."

On how he prepared for the role, Aakkash added: "I did have knowledge on the stock market to portray my character accurately. The theme of the show resonates with me because it’s about overcoming challenges to achieve your goals, which is something I’ve faced in my own life as well. Like my character, I’ve had my share of obstacles, but those experiences have shaped me and made me stronger."

The show stars Amandeep Sidhu in the lead role as Bani.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, the show also stars Bhaweeka Chaudhary as Lavanya, Shefali Rana as Poonam Khanna, Raman Dhagga as Satish Arora, Swati Tarar as Charan, Aasim Khan as Cherry, Sooraj Thappar as Bishan, Mansi Sharma as Shilpa, Lokesh Batta as Gaurav, Gurnoor Sodhi as Minti and Aman Sutdhar as Balwant, among others.

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

On the work front, Aakkash has made his Bollywood debut with 2019 romantic film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead.

He has also featured in the shows like 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Dil Buffering'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.