Anushka Ranjan: I’ve always felt inspired to contribute my own stories to the industry

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan, who is set to produce her first feature film, said that she has always felt inspired to contribute her own stories to the industry.

As the daughter of producers Anu and Shashi Ranjan, Anushka: "Embarking on this journey as a producer is a dream I’ve cherished for years. Growing up in a family deeply embedded in the world of cinema, I’ve always felt inspired to contribute my own stories to the industry.”

The details of the project remain under wraps. Pre-production has already commenced in full swing, and shooting is slated to begin early next year.

She added: “This film holds a special place in my heart, and the pre-production process has been filled with incredible energy and enthusiasm. I’m excited to work with a team that shares my vision and passion for storytelling.”

“While it’s still to be determined whether I or my husband, Aditya Seal, will be part of the cast, my primary focus right now is on creating a compelling narrative that will captivate audiences.”

In addition to her production endeavors, Anushka will soon be seen in the upcoming web series "Mixture," where she will take on a negative role for the first time alongside co-star Ahana Kumra.

The upcoming action thriller series is directed by Hanish Kalia. It is a gripping series that delves deep into the world of crime and suspense.

Produced by Pinaka Entertainment, 'Mixture', which is set to release later this year, unfolds against the scenic backdrops of Goa and the bustling streets of Mumbai, promising viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience with its intricate plot and dynamic action sequences.

Anushka made her debut in Hindi Cinema with the romantic comedy titled “Wedding Pullav”.

She made an appearance in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” starring Shahid Kapoor. The film was directed by Shree Narayan Singh. In 2020, she starred in “Fittrat” as Amy opposite Krystle D'Souza and her husband Aditya Seal.

