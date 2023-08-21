9th CPA India Regional Conference to be held in Udaipur

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) The 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Regional Conference will be held in the city of lakes Udaipur on Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached Udaipur

on Sunday night to participate in the conference.

According to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr C.P. Joshi, there will be a total of two sessions during this period. Today, in the first session, topics like digital empowerment, improving the skills of people's representatives towards good governance and people's representation in the challenges of the present era will be discussed.

In the second session, the role of people's representatives in strengthening the country through democratic institutions will be discussed.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Kalraj Mishra, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh will also attend the event.

He said that 17 Vidhan Sabha Speakers, 13 Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speakers, three

Vidhan Parishad Chairmen and five Vidhan Parishad Deputy Chairmen have also arrived. The total number of delegates is 46.

During the event, the President and Secretary of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association have also reached Udaipur from London.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.