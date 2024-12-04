‘90s sensation’ Mamta Kulkarni is back in ‘aamchi’ Mumbai after '25 years'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Popular 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni is now back in Mumbai, India after 24 years and she said that she is really overwhelmed.

A selfie video was shared on her Instagram handle that goes by the name “mamtakulkarniofficial____” . In the clip, the former actress was heard saying: “Hi guys, this is Mamata Kulkarni and I just come to India, Bombay, Mumbai, Amchi, Mumbai after 25 years.”

She shared that she is “really nostalgic of the whole journey that I went out of India in the year 2000 and exactly at 2024 I'm here.”

“And I'm really overwhelmed and I don't know how to express it. I'm emotional. In fact, when the flight landed or before the flight landed, I was seeing on my left, right. And I saw my country from the top after 24 years and I became emotional. I had tears in my eyes. I kept my foot outside International Mumbai Airport and I again became extremely overwhelmed.”

However, Mamta did not share as to what made her come back to India.

Mamta appeared in commercially successful Hindi films such as Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan and Baazi. Her last Bollywood film was released in 2002.

Her 1995 film “Karan Arjun”, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kajol was re-released in Hindi cinema on November 22. The film revolves around the story of the two titular brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge.

Talking about her controversies, in 2016, the Thane Police reportedly named the actress as one of the accused involved in supplying ephedrine for illicit manufacture of methamphetamine to a ₹2000 crore international drug racket and gangster, intended for trafficking.

It was reported that she along with her partner Vicky Goswami and other co-accused attended a meeting in an international drug ring in Kenya in January 2016.

