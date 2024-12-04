Rahul Gandhi's Sambhal visit is only for political gain, says UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, on Wednesday, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Sambhal was only for political gain.

"Congress is seeking political gain, they are coming to build votes. You can come and host celebrations once peace is restored, we have no problem with that,” the Minister remarked.

The Congress party, meanwhile, accused the government of enabling hooliganism in the region. However, the Deputy CM refuted these allegations, reiterating that the administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure justice and stability.

The Deputy CM emphasised that the state government is committed to maintaining law and order, stating, "This government is a people’s government, standing firmly with its citizens. We are doing everything possible to restore peace and order in the region."

Rahul Gandhi and newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with five party MPs from Uttar Pradesh, are set to visit Sambhal district. Scores of Congress workers gathered at the party's headquarters and also at the Delhi-UP border point in Ghazipur.

To ensure public safety, Section 144 has been imposed in Sambhal, restricting gatherings. Speaking on the ongoing investigations, the Deputy CM assured, "A fair and impartial inquiry is underway regarding the Sambhal incident. I appeal to all political leaders to assist the administration in restoring peace. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”

Raising a critical concern, the Deputy CM revealed that "Pakistani cartridges have been recovered, and investigations are ongoing. If foreign connections are uncovered, it will be a matter of even greater concern."

Sambhal has been tense since November 19, when a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid led to claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence broke out during a second survey on November 24, with clashes between protesters and security forces.

Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit comes amid restrictions on entry of outsiders imposed by the district administration until December 10, following the violence during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

