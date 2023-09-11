9 looted arms, huge quantities of explosives recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 11 (IANS) Combined security forces recovered nine looted arms, two locally made guns, 10 different types of ammunition, and a large quantities of explosives from Manipur's Churachandpur, Imphal East and Thoubal districts, it was announced on Monday.

Manipur Police also said on Monday night that the situation in different parts of the state was more or less normal except some sporadic incidents.

However, movement of a large number of goods-laden vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) with essential items have been ensured, police officials said.

Strict security measures are being taken up in all the vulnerable locations and security escort is provided in the sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles, it said.

In all, 128 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley areas, while the police detained over 800 persons in connection with violations of various laws in different districts of the state.

