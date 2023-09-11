Nitish Kumar calls meeting of party workers to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Patna Sep 11 (IANS) Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called the meeting of district, division and block level workers of his JD-U at his official residence.

The meeting, which will continue till Tuesday, is being held with an aim to discuss the ground reality of the party at village level in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar took the feedback of workers to know the sentiments of the people on ground.

Earlier, the RJD also held similar meetings on Sunday and Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. He has also taken the meeting of the party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and district level workers to prepare the plan of action.

After the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav went to Delhi to attend the coordination committee meeting of INDIA starting from Tuesday to discuss the seat-sharing formula of the all 28 parties of the alliance and finalise which candidate will contest the election from which constituency.

In the JD-U meeting, prominent leaders of Nitish Kumar’s kitchen cabinet and ministers were present. However, party’s national President Lalan Singh was not present in the meeting as he is in Delhi to attend the coordination committee meeting of INDIA.

