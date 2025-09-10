82 pc Indians opted for e-visa in 2025: Report

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Electronic visa (e-visas) accounted for 82 per cent of all visa applications in India in 2025, up from 79 per cent in 2024, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by Atlys, a visa processing platform, showcased the expanding list of countries offering Indians simplified digital entry options with detailed stay durations and validity terms.

The UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Egypt emerged as the leading e-Visa destinations for Indians this year.

The adoption of e-visas has accelerated over the past decade as countries recognise the need to simplify entry and boost tourism flows from India.

This shift highlights how governments are aligning with traveller expectations for convenience while unlocking new opportunities for cross-border leisure travel, the report said.

"Indian travellers increasingly value speed and certainty, and e-Visas deliver both. The ability to apply online and receive approvals quickly has made last-minute and short-haul trips far more feasible,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

“Countries that have adopted digital visa systems are already seeing the benefits in terms of higher visitor numbers from India,” he added.

The findings also revealed that in 2025, more than 50 countries spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America now provide e-Visas or electronic travel authorisations (eTAs) to Indian passport holders.

Sri Lanka witnessed the most significant surge in demand, with applications growing nearly 7x in 2025 from 2024, while Georgia recorded a 2.6x increase, reflecting how travellers are expanding beyond traditional hubs and embracing newer digital corridors.

For e-visas, Asian destinations lead the charge, with Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia offering stay durations from 14 to 90 days.

Vietnam permits 30-day stays through e-visas valid for 90 days. Africa has dramatically expanded digital access: Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Morocco now enable stays between 30 and 90 days.

European nations, including Albania, Moldova, and Russia, have embraced online applications for Indian travellers.

Meanwhile, Caribbean and Latin American countries such as Cuba, Suriname, Colombia, and the Bahamas have implemented comprehensive digital entry systems. Australia and New Zealand continue enhancing Oceania access through streamlined e-Visas and eTAs.

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