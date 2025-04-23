81.14 per cent students pass 10th class exam in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, April 23 (IANS) More than 81 per cent of students who appeared in the 10th class exam in Andhra Pradesh have been declared passed.

Out of 6,14,459 students who appeared in the exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) last month, 4,98,585 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams on Wednesday.

The girls outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 84.09. The minister said 78.31 per cent of the boys have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of girls was 5.78 per cent higher than that of boys.

A total of 1,680 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. Nineteen schools reported zero per cent pass rate.

Lokesh expressed his delight that Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state at 93.90. Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 47.64.

Andhra Pradesh Residential schools achieved the highest pass percentage at 95.02.

According to BSEAP, 65.36 per cent of the appeared candidates secured first division, 10.69 per cent secured second division, and 5.09 per cent secured third division.

Among English-medium students, the pass percentage was 83.19 while it was 58.59 per cent among Telugu-medium students. All 15 students who had opted for the Hindi medium passed the exam. The pass percentage among Urdu medium students was 70.71.

A review of year-wise performance trends from 2015 to 2025 shows consistent pass rates above 90 per cent up to 2019, with 100 per cent pass percentages in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic-related policies. The lowest pass rate was observed in 2022 (67.26 per cent), followed by a gradual recovery to 81.14 per cent in 2025.

The Board announced that the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be held from May 19 to May 28. Examination fee payments can be made through login at www.bse.ap.gov.in, from April 24 to April 30 without a late fee, and from May 1 to May 18 with a late fee of Rs 50.

Candidates who wish to apply for recounting or reverification of answer scripts may do so online from April 24 to May 1. The fee for recounting is Rs 500 per subject, and the fee for reverification is Rs 1,000 per subject.

