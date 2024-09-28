81 fall sick after consuming poisonous food in Bihar

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) At least 81 persons in the Bettiah and Nawada districts of Bihar fell sick after consuming poisonous food.

“Eleven children, aged 2 to 5, and a woman fell sick after consuming food poisoning at an Anganwadi centre in Mahuli village in Nawada district,” said Dr Ajay Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital Nawada.

He said that the incident occurred during the midday meal at the centre, where Khichuri (a rice and lentil dish) was prepared for the children.

He further explained that after eating the meal, the victims’ health deteriorated, and they were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Fortunately, their conditions are currently stable. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a dead lizard was found in the Khichuri, which likely caused the food poisoning,” Kumar said.

In another similar incident, around 70 students fell sick at an engineering college in Bettiah, West Champaran, where a dead lizard was also found in a meal served at the hostel, raising concerns over food safety practices in Bihar's public institutions.

The college is located in Kumarbagh, near Bettiah's railway station.

“We went for dinner on Friday night at the boys' hostel mess, where chicken and rice were on the menu. While we were eating, one of the students found a dead lizard on their plate,” said Amit Kumar, an engineering student.

Piyush Kumar, another student from the Government Engineering College in Bettiah, West Champaran, claimed that around 150 students had consumed the meal on Friday night.

“Following the incident, many students began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, headaches, and stomachaches. Over 70 students were taken to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Additionally, other students who consumed the meal underwent medical checkups and are under medical observation,” Piyush Kumar said.

Piyush also raised concerns about the hygiene standards maintained by the catering staff at the hostel mess, stating, “We have complained in the past about the lack of hygiene during food preparation. Such negligence was witnessed before, and we reported it to the college principal and the caretaker of the boys' hostel.”

