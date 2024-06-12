8 terror handlers declared proclaimed offenders in J&K

Srinagar, June 12 (IANS) Eight terror handlers from J&K have been declared proclaimed offenders by a court in Uri following an application moved by the Baramulla Police.

Seven of them have been identified as Mohd Azad, ⁠Naseer Ahmad, Kareem Din, ⁠Mohd Hafeez Mir, ⁠Meer Ahmad, ⁠Showkat Ahmed Paswal, ⁠Ahad Bhat, and Bashir Ahmad.

"The said terror handlers are presently in Pakistan, working with different terrorist outfits," the police said.

"Proclamation orders under Section 87 of the CrPC have been obtained from the court against these eight terror handlers which have been pasted at their residences, and public places with the directions that they will present themselves before the court of law within one month, failing which process for attachment of property under Section 88 of CrPC shall be initiated against them," the police added.

