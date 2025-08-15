79 and soaring: India’s unfinished triumph

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) On August 15 this year, India marks 79 years of independence -- an occasion that is as much about the promise ahead as the struggle behind.

From the ashes of 1947’s partitioned, impoverished land, India has emerged as the world’s largest democracy, a cultural powerhouse, and a fast-growing economic giant, making bold moves both at the national and the global level.

Whether it is the economy, social sector, infrastructure, and development, or in the defence sector, India is making bold moves, gaining huge applause from the global level as well.

From Scarcity to Scale

In 1947, India’s 340 million people faced widespread poverty, a literacy rate below 20 per cent, and a life expectancy of just 32 years. Yet, the founding vision of leaders like Nehru and Patel -- anchored in democracy, self-reliance, and unity -- set the stage for transformation. Today, with a population exceeding 1.4 billion, literacy approaches 78 per cent, life expectancy has more than doubled, and GDP has surged to $3.9 trillion, making India the fourth-largest economy, according to an article by the India Narrative.

Economic and Social Shifts

The 1991 reforms under Dr Manmohan Singh opened the economy to globalization, sparking decades of growth.

From the Green Revolution to the IT boom, India has diversified into a leader in tech, pharmaceuticals, and digital services. Multi-dimensional poverty has dropped below 15 per cent, and the country boasts over 100 unicorn startups.

Education has expanded from 20 universities to over 1,100, while healthcare drives like Ayushman Bharat have brought insurance to millions.

Women have led space missions, governed states, and brought home Olympic medals, even as the fight against inequality continues.

Innovation, Infrastructure, and Influence

India’s scientific leap is epitomized by ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 and Mars missions. UPI now powers over 12 billion digital transactions a month, and Aadhaar enables targeted service delivery. Connectivity has exploded -- from vast expressways to over 150 airports -- and Indian Railways is rapidly electrifying. Strategically, India is a nuclear power with the world’s fourth-largest military, a leading voice in G20, BRICS, and QUAD, and a global cultural force -- from Bollywood to yoga.

The Path to 2047

As the centenary of independence nears, India’s ambitions sharpen: inclusive growth, universal healthcare and education, climate leadership, and deeper democratic pluralism, the article says.

