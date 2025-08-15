'Dominating characters': Bangladesh coach backs Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain for opening role

Dhaka, Aug 15 (IANS) Bangladesh assistant head coach Mohammad Salahuddin believes openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon are poised to make a significant impact, having already proven their mettle on the global stage at the youth level.

The duo, who have been teammates since their Under-19 days, played a vital role in Bangladesh’s landmark ICC U-19 World Cup triumph - the nation’s only major international title to date.

As Bangladesh prepare for a three-match T20I series against the Netherlands - a key warm-up ahead of the Asia Cup - the spotlight will be firmly on the two left-handers. Now established at the top of the order in white-ball cricket, both are embracing a fearless approach that could inject vital momentum into the team’s innings early on.

"When I came in the team, I tried to find out the main problems. As our experienced players left, we needed a good opening stand to proceed. In Tests, after a long time, Shadman is in a good condition. We are trying to find out another opener. In ODIs and T20Is, we play with five-six batters. Our lower-order batters do not perform well. So, I think I cannot change everything at a time. We need small fine-tuning quickly," Salahuddin told Cricbuzz.

"If the openers are set, that will be a big boost for the team. So, instead of changing everything at a time, I think it is better to make small changes for the betterment of the team.

"Emon and Tamim have been playing together since under-19s. Most importantly, they had the taste of winning a World Cup. So, they can play fearless cricket, they can play shots. The courage and shots needed to play in under-19s is present in them.

"Maybe they are not mature enough yet. Their understanding is increasing and it is visible. I think, after some time, they themselves will understand what should be done. They will develop it, and the technical matters as well. The game understanding, handling the situation and the mutual understanding have been growing," he said. "If they play well, that will be good for the team. They both are dominating characters with attitudes, which is very important at this level of cricket. If they can grow a better mutual understanding, we will get a good opening partnership in future," he added.

Following the completion of their fitness camp, the team is set to begin skill training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. After that, they are expected to shift base to Sylhet, where the three-match series will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium starting August 30.

